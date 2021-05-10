Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,176,373. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

