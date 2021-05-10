Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,400 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after buying an additional 5,384,815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after buying an additional 4,824,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,631,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. 10,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

