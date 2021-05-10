Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,227 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $122.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

