Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJP. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.