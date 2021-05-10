Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded up $5.71 on Monday, hitting $296.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,960. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.14 and its 200 day moving average is $276.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.