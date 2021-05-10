Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.46 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

