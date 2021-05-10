Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.