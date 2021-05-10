Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 396 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

