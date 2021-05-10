Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of JBL opened at $54.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.