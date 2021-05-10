Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of EGLE opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

