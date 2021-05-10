Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

