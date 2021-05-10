EagleX (EGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,706.60

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded 3% lower against the dollar. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $18,706.60 and $995.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.00488889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 107% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00244249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.83 or 0.01211859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.74 or 0.00722166 BTC.

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io.

