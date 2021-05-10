Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $14.05.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.