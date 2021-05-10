Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 101.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

