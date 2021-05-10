eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, eBoost has traded 92.8% higher against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $4,757.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

