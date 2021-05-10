Eden (EDN) 1-Day Volume Tops $786,866.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 80.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Eden has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $786,866.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eden has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00086577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.24 or 0.00810265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00107144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.71 or 0.09302287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050305 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

