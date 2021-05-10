Edgeless (EDG) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $8.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00086652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00065857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00106796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00802488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.10 or 0.09053135 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

