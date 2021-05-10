Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

EDIT opened at $34.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

