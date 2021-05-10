Effect.AI Price Hits $0.0688 on Top Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $241,401.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00062111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00309213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028745 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

