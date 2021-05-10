eGain (EGAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eGain alerts:

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.