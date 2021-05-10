eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.23.

EHTH opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

