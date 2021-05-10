Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.13.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,388. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.