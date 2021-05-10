Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,388. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

