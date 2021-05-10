Electromed (ELMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Electromed to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, analysts expect Electromed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Electromed stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

