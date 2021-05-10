Electronic Arts (EA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.42 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

