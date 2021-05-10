Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.64.

Several brokerages have commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of EFN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.98. 246,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,842. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.22. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$7.91 and a 12-month high of C$15.21.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

