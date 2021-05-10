Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after buying an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,062,000 after buying an additional 470,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $195.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

