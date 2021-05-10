Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Zacks reports.

Shares of ELOX opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.