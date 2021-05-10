ElringKlinger’s (EGKLF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $16.80 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

