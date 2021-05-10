Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,178.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,595 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $15,915,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 1,955,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

