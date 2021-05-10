Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Trimmed by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 710,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after buying an additional 33,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 119,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.06. 161,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

