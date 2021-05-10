Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of ENR opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

