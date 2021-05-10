Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Trading Down 9.7%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s stock price traded down 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 14,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 429,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $151,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,151,423 shares of company stock worth $22,117,022. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

