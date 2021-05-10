Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

ERF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

