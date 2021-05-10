Entergy (ETR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Entergy (NYSE: ETR) recently:

5/5/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Entergy had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.11. 959,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,623. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45.

Get Entergy Co alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.