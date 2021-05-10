Envista (NYSE:NVST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

NVST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

NYSE:NVST opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

