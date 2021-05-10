Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $13,573.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 363.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00789972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.74 or 0.08938334 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,119,040 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

