Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

EPOKY stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.