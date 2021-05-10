Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after buying an additional 140,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Epizyme by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

