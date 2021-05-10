EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.