EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Tudor Pickering now has a $24.00 price target on the stock. EQT traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 5331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQT. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after buying an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,272,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

