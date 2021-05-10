Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$155.00 at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$156.67.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$146.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$51.48 and a 52-week high of C$148.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at C$146,224. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.