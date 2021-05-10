Ergo Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00008841 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $156.84 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,419.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.69 or 0.07157605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.74 or 0.02417469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.08 or 0.00658753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.72 or 0.00190758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.92 or 0.00808232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.70 or 0.00566053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.03 or 0.00516128 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.