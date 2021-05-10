Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. Cormark boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.65.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$27.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$14.54 and a one year high of C$28.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.33.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

