Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Up to $22.29

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $23.20. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 8,951 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.