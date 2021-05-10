Essential Energy Services Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Essential Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.45 price objective on the stock.

TSE:ESN opened at C$0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.55 million during the quarter.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

