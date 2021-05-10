Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Etsy were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $165.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.36.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

