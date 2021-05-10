Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $245.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.68.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.36. 162,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,412. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

