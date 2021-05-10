Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $205.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Shares of ETSY opened at $165.51 on Friday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average of $188.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $196,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

