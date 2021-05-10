Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of EURMF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. Europcar Mobility Group has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Albania, Cyprus, Malta, Russia, and St Martin. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

